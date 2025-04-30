Former Duke Basketball Guard Heats Up for Greek Club
Jacob Grandison, who spent two years apiece at Holy Cross and Illinois, arrived in Durham as a 24-year-old Duke basketball grad transfer for Jon Scheyer's debut as head coach. Three years later, the 27-year-old American-Finnish guard from California, essentially the eighth man for the 2022-23 Blue Devils, is playing his first campaign in Greece following a year apiece in Spain and Finland.
ALSO READ: Duke Creates Memorable Blue Devil Cinematic Recap
After coming up short of an NBA G League roster spot back in the fall, Grandison signed with the Greek Basketball League's PAOK in late February for the remainder of the club's season.
And after coming up short of double-digit points in each of his first six outings, including three goose eggs, the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter stepped up off the bench in the FIBA Europe Cup Final last week.
PAOK ultimately fell by just a few cumulative points to Bilboa Basket for the title. Even so, Grandison delivered his most encouraging effort yet for his new squad via 13 points, three rebounds, and one block in only 13 minutes on the court, shooting 5-for-6 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 1-for-1 at the line.
Across 36 appearances for a 2022-23 Duke basketball team that finished 27-9 overall and won the ACC Tournament, Jacob Grandison averaged 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in his 15.9 minutes per contest, knocking down 33.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.