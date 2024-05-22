Former Duke Basketball Guard Withdraws From NBA Draft
There was little doubt that Jeremy Roach would withdraw his name from the NBA Draft before the NCAA-imposed May 29 deadline to retain his extra year of college eligibility. After all, despite being a four-year Duke basketball starter, two-year captain, and 2023-24 All-ACC Third Team selection, the 22-year-old's name rarely appeared anywhere on mock drafts.
As of Tuesday, Roach, who had also entered the transfer portal in mid-April and committed to Baylor head coach Scott Drew less than a week later, is no longer an early draft entrant, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported.
The same goes for a fellow Baylor portal prize in former two-time All-ACC forward Norchad Omier out of Miami. As Rothstein noted, the now-official confirmations of Omier and Roach, presumably in store for significant NIL earnings as fifth-year college players, solidifies the Bears' standing as a bonafide national threat next season.
Of course, the Duke basketball program that Jeremy Roach left behind also appears in good shape for the 2024-25 campaign, even though second-year head coach Jon Scheyer lost seven talents to the transfer portal.
Duke returns Roach's former backcourt running mates in rising sophomore Caleb Foster and junior Tyrese Proctor. Plus, the Blue Devils are set to welcome a six-deep, top-ranked recruiting class to Durham, not to mention four veteran transfer additions of their own.
Last summer, Scheyer produced his first two NBA Draft selections in Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead. He should tally two more on June 26 in projected first-rounders Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain.
