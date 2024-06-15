Duke Basketball Explores Recruiting Pipeline School Once Again
Paul VI Catholic (Va.) rising junior Jordan Smith Jr.'s phone and offer sheet are blowing up. On Saturday, the first day that college coaches are allowed to contact 2026 prospects directly via calls, texts, and direct messages, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard has heard from the Duke basketball staff and others while adding a handful of big-name offers.
His new official suitors — Kansas, Tennessee, Louisville, Ohio State, and Oregon — don't include Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils just yet. But that may soon change.
After all, Duke has been wildly successful when it comes to reeling in top-notch talents at powerhouse Paul VI Catholic. Two of Smith's Panther teammates this past season are heading to Durham as freshmen this summer in five-star center Patrick Ngongba II and four-star wing Darren Harris. Plus, recent Paul VI Blue Devils include former five-star guards Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.
As for Smith, a five-star sitting at No. 12 overall on the 247 Sports 2026 Composite, his energetic game seems to fit the mold of what third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been prioritizing of late.
Here's what 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins wrote after recently scouting Jordan Smith Jr. in Nike EYBL play:
"[Smith] separates himself with his motor and intensity as he seeks out stops on the defensive end and is a fearless attacker offensively. Smith is a great athlete who is bound to leave his mark on a game because of how he refuses to take possessions lightly."
Thus far, no 2026 prospects have reported an offer from the blueblood recruiters in Durham.
