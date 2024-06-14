Duke Basketball Draft Prospects Receive Coveted Invites
Earlier this week, the league announced the first dozen green room invites for the NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, June 26-27. Duke basketball stars Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain were not among that bunch, reaffirming the projection on mock drafts and big boards that neither is likely to land any higher than a late lottery pick.
However, both the 7-foot Filipowski and 6-foot-2 McCain were included in the next wave of eight green room invites that went out to projected first-rounders and their families on Friday evening, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported one at a time on social media.
There's still no telling as to whether the first Blue Devil off the board will be former ACC Rookie of the Year forward and All-American sophomore Kyle Filipowski or ACC All-Freshman selection and energizing sharpshooter Jared McCain.
Either way, it's a safe bet at least one of the two will extend the Duke basketball stretch of producing at least one first-rounder to four years in a row and 13 of the past 14.
Plus, should either Filipowski or McCain hear his name No. 14 or earlier, the Blue Devils' lottery streak would improve to three years (and seemingly certain to four next year in light of incoming freshman Cooper Flagg's standing as a projected one-and-done No. 1 overall pick in 2025).
The last time Duke basketball didn't see at least one of its players get drafted in either round was in 2010 (unless one counts Elliot Williams, who transferred to Memphis following his freshman year at Duke). Interestingly, 2010 was current head coach Jon Scheyer's senior season with the Blue Devils and the program's fourth of five national championship campaigns.
No doubt that drafted-Blue Devil streak will continue thanks to both Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain.
