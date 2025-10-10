NC State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Is No. 16 Notre Dame ready to turn it on? The Fighting Irish have now won three games in a row and are 22.5-point home favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of their Saturday matchup against NC State.
The Wolfpack have lost two of their previous three games but have secured a win over No. 19 Virginia. Oddsmakers seem to think this will be a cake walk for the Fighting Irish. That might not be the case, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- NC State: +22.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame: +3.5 (-110
Moneyline
- NC State: +1060
- Notre Dame: -2300
Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
NC State vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- NC State Record: 4-2
- Notre Dame Record: 3-2
NC State vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
NC State
CJ Bailey: Bailey just posted his best state line of the season against Campbell by completing 20 of his 23 passing attempts for 337 yards and four scores en route to a 56-10 win. Notre Dame has a much better defense, but Bailey has thrown for 565 yards and five touchdowns while completing 73.2 percent of his passes on the road in 2025. The Fighting Irish has only lost to ranked teams this season, but Bailey is no slouch and is fourth in total passing yards with 1,660 while being one of college football’s most accurate quarterbacks.
Notre Dame
CJ Carr: Carr has thrown for 766 yards and eight touchdowns and no picks during his team’s current three-game winning streak. The Notre Dame quarterback appears to have settled in after throwing a pick in each of his first two games. He might need a strong passing performance to keep up with the Wolfpack’s high-octane aerial attack but has thrown a pick in two of the three games he’s attempted at least 30 passes in.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Offense has never been a problem for either of these teams and there will be no shortage of it on Saturday. NC State is averaging 33.8 points per game while Notre Dame is averaging 40.8. The over has consistently hit for both teams ahead of this Week 7 matchup.
The over is a combined 8-3 for the Wolfpack and Fighting Irish this season, as both sides have potent offenses that can generate large chunks of yardage on home run plays.
This total should easily surpass 60.5 points if both these teams put together performances that are at least average. Especially given the fact that both defenses have struggled against quality offenses so far in 2025.
PICK: Over 60.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
