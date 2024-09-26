Former Duke Basketball Target Commits to Upstart ACC Staff
Jalen Haralson, one of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's earliest targets on the 2025 trail, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening.
In doing so, the La Lumiere School (Ind.) standout senior became the highest-ranked hoops pledge in Fighting Irish history, a testament to second-year Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry's building efforts in South Bend.
Haralson, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound versatile forward who ranks No. 13 overall and No. 1 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, pledged allegiance to the Irish over his two other finalists in Indiana and Michigan State. But the Blue Devils, Kansas, Auburn, Gonzaga, Missouri, and Purdue rounded out his top nine until earlier this week when he formally set his decision date.
Shrewsberry & Co.'s early two-deep 2025 collection now ranks No. 5 in the country, per 247Sports, and at least for the moment, No. 1 among ACC schools.
Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his cohorts, looking to follow up their top-ranked 2024 haul with yet another dominant cycle, have several official visitors on tap in the coming weeks and have already hosted a few others this month.
However, the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting class remains empty. And the nation's top-shelf high school seniors are beginning to come off the board a bit more frequently of late.
