Duke Basketball One-And-Done Trevor Keels Sizzles in Iowa

The Final Four Duke basketball guard is getting buckets in the G league and looking to earn action in the NBA.

Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels
Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Duke basketball product Trevor Keels logged three NBA regular season appearances while on a two-way contract with the 2022-23 New York Knicks. But he didn't land such a deal last season.

And the 21-year-old Maryland native is a full-time G League player again this go-round with the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves' affiliate.

However, Keels is consistently shining as a full-time backcourt starter for the top-shelf Wolves (12-3), as he brought his season averages of 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists into Thursday's G League Showcase Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Stockton Kings (10-5) in Orlando, Fla.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard, a former second-round draft pick who averaged 11.5 points per game as a mere freshman for a 2021-22 Duke basketball squad that reached the Final Four in the last season of Mike Krzyzewski's reign, tallied 24 points, nine boards, and three dimes to help Iowa post a 124-99 win over the Kings.

He shot 9-for-16 from the field, 5-for-10 beyond the arc, and 1-for-1 at the line in 36 minutes on the floor.

Through his 14 outings this season, Trevor Keels, a former five-star recruit out of Blue Devil pipeline Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), has reached double-digit points all but once, a nine-point effort in the team's second contest.

Plus, it's worth pointing out that, in large part due to their Blue Devil's reliable all-around production, the Iowa Wolves currently enjoy the outright best record in the G League.

