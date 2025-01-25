Future Duke Basketball Teammates Blow Out Prep Powerhouse
Early 2025 Duke basketball signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer had already powered their Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers to a 59-57 win over the Montverde Academy (Fla.) Eagles as seniors. That's not to mention their victories over a long list of other teams featuring future Division I players.
ALSO READ: Younger Brother of Former Duke Star Lands UNC Offer
So, despite three losses, there's a reason the Explorers (18-3) rank No. 1 in the country.
And there's no denying that they put their dominance on full display in Round 2 versus the Eagles on Friday night. Columbus outscored Montverde in each of the four quarters, including a 17-7 advantage across the first eight minutes of action, en route to a 79-59 home victory over the decorated program.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound five-star forward stacking up at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in the first half alone, ultimately totaling 25 and 14, along with six assists. Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound five-star guard who ranks No. 24 overall among high school seniors, chipped in 13 points, six boards, and four dimes.
The Boozer twins, sons of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer, are part of a four-deep Blue Devil recruiting haul that ranks No. 1 in the country. Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson are the others set to suit up as freshmen in Durham next season.
ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer on Comparing Blue Devils to Archrival UNC
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.