Jon Scheyer on Comparing Duke Basketball to Archrival UNC
The regular season's first of two rivalry bouts between Duke basketball and UNC is just over week away. First, though, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer is focused on preparing his No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) for Saturday's road test at Wake Forest (15-4, 7-1 ACC) before gearing up for Monday night's home battle against NC State (9-9, 2-5 ACC).
And the 37-year-old Scheyer isn't taking the bait when it comes to expressing concerns about the job that fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is doing with his Tar Heels (12-8, 5-3 ACC), who have been unranked for seven straight weeks despite beginning their campaign two spots below the Blue Devils at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
"I understand that, nationally, those comparisons are always gonna be made," Jon Scheyer said about UNC and Hubert Davis during his press conference in Durham on Thursday. "I don't compare [myself] with anybody else...I don't like doing that.
"You know, I try to really focus on doing the best job that I can, making sure our program is in the best place possible.
"And obviously, you know what's happening across the league and in our conference. But this thing can go in waves. The environment we're in in college basketball, consistency, I think, is the hardest thing to have, and we're trying to accomplish that in our program every year.
"But for me, I don't look at any other program — you know, what they're doing — and say our program is here [in comparison], because I feel like ours should be right there with anybody with what we can do. And that's it."
Duke basketball hosts UNC in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
