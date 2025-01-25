Younger Brother of Former Duke Basketball Star Lands UNC Offer
O'Dea High School (Wash.) three-star athlete Giulio Banchero is the younger brother of 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done and current Orlando Magic sensation Paolo Banchero. And now, despite his brother's allegiance to the Blue Devils and history versus the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver/cornerback hybrid is a full-fledged UNC football recruiting target.
Giulio Banchero took to social media to advertise his offer from first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew on Friday night. His post includes an old picture of himself and Paolo Banchero from inside UNC basketball's Dean E. Smith Center as kids.
According to 247Sports, UNC and Montana State are the only programs who have entered the fray for Banchero's services.
He currently stacks up at No. 81 among athletes and No. 14 in Washington on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero, a frontcourt power for the Magic alongside another Duke basketball talent in Wendell Carter Jr., is averaging 23.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists as a third-year pro. He's a former No. 1 overall draft pick who went on to become the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year and a first-time All-Star last season..
Of course, it's also worth noting that Paolo Banchero's Blue Devil career ended at the hands of the Tar Heels in the Final Four, Mike Krzyzewski's last game as Duke basketball head coach.
