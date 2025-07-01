Hornets Secure Yet Another Duke Basketball Product
Mason Plumlee isn't new to the Charlotte Hornets. No, the former four-year Duke basketball center and 2010 national champion (alongside current Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer) spent two seasons with the franchise this decade before playing two years for the Los Angeles Clippers and last go-round for the Phoenix Suns.
Now, Plumlee is set to return to the Queen City, where he'll team up with the Hornets' two new NBA Blue Devils via the 2025 NBA Draft in early lottery pick Kon Knueppel and early second-rounder Sion James.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Plumlee, a free agent this summer, "has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets" for what will be his 13th season in the league.
Last season, the 35-year-old Indiana native saw action in 74 regular season games for the Suns, averaging 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 17.6 minutes per outing. He shot 61.9 percent from the field and 64.8 percent at the foul line.
A two-time All-ACC selection, Mason Plumlee came off the board at No. 22 overall to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. The durable big man has played for seven franchises during his career.
