Huge Recruit Attends Duke Basketball Game Once Again
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, hasn't brought Jon Scheyer much luck when he's been on hand to check out the Blue Devils as a prep.
In Scheyer's first season at the helm, then-high school sophomore Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, attended the 2022-23 Blue Devils' road bout against the Miami Hurricanes. Duke suffered a 81-59 defeat.
Last year, the Boozer twins, who have since committed to Scheyer and put their pledges in ink, were in Durham for the 2023-24 Blue Devils' home showdown against the Arizona Wildcats in early November. Duke fell, 78-73, its first loss of the season.
On Tuesday, Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, showed up with his mother behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium to get an in-person look at the 2024-25 Blue Devils. Cayden Boozer, ranking No. 22 in the cycle, wasn't with them.
Duke impressed against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half. The No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) seized a 37-27 lead at the break behind 14 points from freshman phenom guard/forward and projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg.
At the time of this article's publishing, Duke basketball enjoyed a 59-44 advantage over the Hokies at the under-12 timeout in the second half.
