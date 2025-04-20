Blue Devil Country

Incoming Duke Basketball Recruiting Class Moves in National Rankings

Duke basketball has jumped one spot in the 2025 cycle since falling three notches following five-star Shelton Henderson's decommitment.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The 2025 Duke basketball haul sat atop the national rankings for several months after growing to four five-star prizes just in time for the early signing period in November.

Now, according to composite scores from a collection of recruiting sites, the three-deep group of incoming Duke basketball rookies appears at No. 3 in the country, trailing Arizona and new No. 1 Houston, the program that defeated Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils in the Final Four two weeks ago.

Duke's current ranking is down two spots from where it once stood, of course. However, it is up one notch since Scheyer & Co. dropped to No. 4 due to the decommitment from five-star forward Shelton Henderson late Thursday night.

Following recent updates to ESPN's rankings, all three remaining Blue Devil signees check in among the top 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, who has headlined the Duke basketball class ever since he and his twin brother committed to Scheyer and the Blue Devils in early October, ranks No. 3 among the nation's prep seniors.

As for his twin and high school teammate, five-star guard Cayden Boozer stacks up at No. 22 overall, two notches below the third future Blue Devil in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia at No. 20.

Published
