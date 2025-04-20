Blue Devil Country

Four-Year Duke Basketball Big Man Enters Transfer Portal

The end of the Duke basketball bench is losing its friendly face in Stanley Borden.

Duke basketball center Stanley Borden
Duke basketball center Stanley Borden / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Duke basketball walk-on Stanley Borden has entered the transfer portal, On3's Jamie Shaw first reported on Friday.

The 7-foot, 241-pound Turkish center, made famous in the eyes of Cameron Crazies courtesy of the "Careless Whisper" saxophone skills he displayed during his introduction at Countdown to Craziness in October 2022, saw action in only five games as a Blue Devil. And Borden never scored across those brief appearances, all coming in the form of mere mop-up duty late in lopsided battles.

Borden completes his four years at Duke, beginning with his freshman campaign in the final season under legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski, as a memorable walk-on due to his charitable acts, help in practice, and aforementioned bold musical performances.

In a Blue Devil jersey, though, he totaled all of three boards, one block, two turnovers, and one foul across his 10 minutes on the court, shooting just 0-for-1 from the field.

Thus far, Stanley Borden is the only 2024-25 Duke basketball player to enter the transfer portal.

