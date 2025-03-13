Injury-Riddled Duke Basketball Squad Set to Face UNC
Duke basketball managed to overcome a 14-point deficit against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to record a 78-70 ACC Tournament quarterfinal win in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Thursday afternoon. However, the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils are now dealing with injuries.
And those injured Blue Devils include the ACC Player of the Year in freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, who sprained his left ankle in the first half.
"Cooper, he just came down, sprained his ankle," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer explained to the media following the victory over Georgia Tech. "The X-rays came back negative, which is great.
"We just have to understand there's going to be swelling and to see how he recovers and how he goes from there."
The other injured Blue Devil is junior forward Maliq Brown, who recently missed four games with a dislocated left shoulder but returned for Duke's win at UNC on Saturday before reinjuring the shoulder against Georgia Tech.
"Maliq was in a lot of pain," Scheyer said. "He re-dislocated his shoulder...We got him a stretcher just to tolerate the pain. He was in a lot of pain. And he's in the hospital now. We'll figure out how he's doing..."
Scheyer and his Blue Devils will now gear up for an ACC Tournament semifinal clash versus archrival UNC at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN or ESPN2).
