Jon Scheyer Starred When Duke Basketball Last Met Georgia Tech in ACCT
As both a player and coach, Jon Scheyer has already played a big part in giving the Duke basketball program its commanding lead in all-time ACC Tournament titles. He won two (2009, 2010) as a starting guard, two as an assistant (2017, 2019), and one (2023) thus far as head coach.
Now, his No. 1-ranked 2024-25 Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC), the top seed in this week's ACC Tournament, are in Charlotte preparing for their quarterfinal opener against the No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15, 10-10 ACC) in the Spectrum Center at noon ET Thursday (ESPN).
Duke is looking to capture its 23rd ACC Tournament crown and what would be its second in only three attempts under Scheyer's command.
On that note, it's worth pointing out that the last time the Blue Devils squared off against the Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament action was Scheyer's final conference outing as a player.
The meeting took place in the 2010 title clash, a 65-61 Duke victory in Greensboro. And evidenced in the video below, in hindsight, Scheyer's voice in the huddle should have been a sign of his job title today:
Scheyer finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 38 minutes on the floor, shooting 4-for-13 from the field, 2-for-9 beyond the arc, and 6-for-8 at the line. All but 13 of the Blue Devils' points came from the star trio of Scheyer, Kyle Singler (20), and Nolan Smith (16).
Entering Thursday's quarterfinal contest, Duke basketball boasts a 79-25 advantage in the all-time series, including a 9-3 clip at neutral sites. The Blue Devils picked up an 82-56 road win over Georgia Tech on Dec. 21 in their only regular season meeting this go-round.
