Interesting Prediction of Duke Basketball Starting Lineup
Last week, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein watched the 2024-25 Duke basketball players compete in five-on-five intrasquad action in the Coach K Center practice facility. And the projected starting five he posted afterward includes one notably surprising choice in the form of a freshman wing getting the nod at the two-spot over a sophomore guard with starting experience in Durham.
Here are Rothstein's projected Blue Devil starters under third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer:
- Junior guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
- Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
- Graduate forward Mason Gillis
- Freshman center Khaman Maluach
The surprise in that group is Knueppel in place of sophomore guard Caleb Foster, who emerged as a leader in the offseason after drawing starting nods in over half of his 27 outings as a freshman before missing all of March with a right ankle injury.
That said, Rothstein isn't alone in his high expectations for Knueppel. After all, the former five-star prep from Wisconsin appears in the first round of several way-too-early 2025 NBA mock drafts. There is no denying that he's a heralded sharpshooter known for his calculated steps, exhibiting a silky flair stemming from his confident playmaking at his own dictated pace with the ball in his hands.
"Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast," the 6-foot-6, 217-pound newcomer said at last week's Duke basketball media day.
Scheyer has a wealth of options. That's due to Duke's success on the 2024 recruiting trail and in the transfer portal to pair two returning scholarship talents — Proctor and Foster — with a formidable cast of college basketball veterans and top-shelf rookies.
Of course, it's worth noting that the starting lineup for the Blue Devils' season opener at home against Maine on Nov. 4 won't necessarily be the same as the one Scheyer rolls out come March.
