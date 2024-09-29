Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Champ Takes Step Toward Potential NBA Comeback

Former Duke basketball star Jahlil Okafor is heading to Indiana for training camp.

Duke basketball national champions Justise Winslow and Jahlil Okafor
Duke basketball national champions Justise Winslow and Jahlil Okafor / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jahlil Okafor is set to join the Indiana Pacers this week via a training camp deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported this weekend. There's no guarantee the opportunity will amount to anything more than the 2014-15 Duke basketball national champion's brief stay with the franchise and perhaps an appearance or two in preseason action.

Nevertheless, considering the 28-year-old center hasn't played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, his invite to Indiana's camp signals at least some interest from the league.

Okafor heard his name No. 3 overall at the 2015 NBA Draft following his one-and-done Duke basketball campaign in Durham, where the 6-foot-11 bucket-getting sensation became the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and USBWA Freshman of the Year while earning consensus First Team All-American honors.

That's not to mention the Chicago product's prowess in March and April to help power the Duke basketball program to its fifth and most recent national championship.

He then averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds as a Philadelphia 76ers rookie in 2015-16.

But Okafor's production and impact tapered off from there. His points dropped to 11.8 per outing as an NBA sophomore before falling to single digits across his last four seasons, including stints with the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons.

The former No. 1 overall recruit has spent the past three years playing in China, Mexico, Spain, and Puerto Rico.

Matt Giles
