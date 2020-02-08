BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Jack White: UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

ShawnKrest

Duke always faces a hostile crowd when the Blue Devils play on the road. Heading to Chapel Hill is a different experience, however.

The Blue Devils have lost the last three games at UNC, and this is the last chance the Duke seniors have to win on their rivals' floor.

"Everyone recognizes that we’ve had our struggles over there the last few years," senior captain Jack White said. "We love winning on the road. As a team, we really take a lot of pride in that--how we perform on the road. It's not going to be any different--the fact that, obviously, the rivalry that it is. Us as a leadership group, we haven’t really had to say anything. We always understand the moment that we’re in, how big this is for us as a team. We just try to take the opportunity."

White said the Blue Devils will be ready for the highly-charged atmosphere at UNC.

"It’s not just like any other away game," he said. "It can catch you off guard if you're not mentally prepared for what the environment is going to be like. You've really got to expect anything, just got to be ready for anything. I think that just comes with understanding what type of game it is--the rivalry, everything like that. We've got to look at it as another opportunity to get a road win and make a statement in our league and just continue to get better for us."

Duke and Carolina will wear special throwback jerseys. While both teams' fans disapproved of the look on Twitter, Duke's jerseys got the stamp of approval from White.

"I like them," he said. "I saw them with the Duke logo, but you know, I’m not really thinking about the uniforms, to be honest. As cool as they are, we're really just trying to get the win over there."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Mike Krzyzewski has been part of UNC-Duke for 40 years and says there's nothing like it. "The level of talent has been staggering," he said. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup in UNC-Duke

When UNC and Duke prepare to face off in their first rivalry game of the season, all eyes will be on the point guard battle. Coach Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33