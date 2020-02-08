Duke always faces a hostile crowd when the Blue Devils play on the road. Heading to Chapel Hill is a different experience, however.

The Blue Devils have lost the last three games at UNC, and this is the last chance the Duke seniors have to win on their rivals' floor.

"Everyone recognizes that we’ve had our struggles over there the last few years," senior captain Jack White said. "We love winning on the road. As a team, we really take a lot of pride in that--how we perform on the road. It's not going to be any different--the fact that, obviously, the rivalry that it is. Us as a leadership group, we haven’t really had to say anything. We always understand the moment that we’re in, how big this is for us as a team. We just try to take the opportunity."

White said the Blue Devils will be ready for the highly-charged atmosphere at UNC.

"It’s not just like any other away game," he said. "It can catch you off guard if you're not mentally prepared for what the environment is going to be like. You've really got to expect anything, just got to be ready for anything. I think that just comes with understanding what type of game it is--the rivalry, everything like that. We've got to look at it as another opportunity to get a road win and make a statement in our league and just continue to get better for us."

Duke and Carolina will wear special throwback jerseys. While both teams' fans disapproved of the look on Twitter, Duke's jerseys got the stamp of approval from White.

"I like them," he said. "I saw them with the Duke logo, but you know, I’m not really thinking about the uniforms, to be honest. As cool as they are, we're really just trying to get the win over there."