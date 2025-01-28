Jon Scheyer Explains Cause of Duke Basketball Center Puking on Court
Early in the season, Duke basketball rookies Khaman Maluach and Cooper Flagg dealt with cramping. The Blue Devils appeared to have solved that problem.
However, the setback resurfaced in unmistakable fashion with 4:21 to play in Duke's 74-64 home win over the NC State Wolfpack (9-11, 2-7 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night, as the 7-foot-2, 250-pound Maluach left evidence along the baseline on Coach K Court.
According to third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, whose No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 14 contests, Maluach's game-delaying vomit stemmed from the overconsumption of Gatorade in an attempt to overcome his cramping.
"He wasn't sick," Scheyer noted about Maluach, a projected one-and-done first round draft pick who totaled four points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 27 minutes against the Wolfpack. "Just, he was cramping, chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly, and that's what happened when he threw up...
"Again, I think it just speaks to the character. Like, he was doing whatever he could to get back in the game. It just didn't [work]. Obviously, he just drank too much there.
"So, he felt better after the game. I'm worried about him. We have to get him rested.
"But I think, for our freshmen, this is the first time I saw them [respond to] a battle on Saturday, gotta turn around, it's a battle tonight.
"Just, we have to help [Maluach] better. I have to help him better, however that is, to have him more ready to go physically."
