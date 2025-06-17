SI

These Eight Prospects Are Cementing Their Status at the Top of the 2025 NBA Draft

Beyond presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the top tier of draft prospects is taking shape.

Dan Lyons

Duke's Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg are all expected to be lottery picks in next week's NBA draft, with Flagg the strong favorite to be picked No. 1 by the Mavericks.
/ David Banks-Imagn Images
Duke forward Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Mavericks when the 2025 NBA draft opens on Wednesday, June 25. That much is almost certain. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the seven players that will be selected are similarly cementing their status at the top of the draft—though it is anyone's guess what order they'll be picked in, as trade rumors continue to swirl.

According to Fischer, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is becoming a strong favorite to be the No. 2 pick in the draft by the San Antonio Spurs. After him, the six players expected to populate the next picks, in some order: Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Texas guard Tre Johnson, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears and two of Flagg's Duke teammates, guard Kon Knueppel and center Khaman Maluach.

An unnamed executive from an Eastern Conference team told Fischer that at least seven of those players will be picked in the top eight, forming a pretty clear top tier of the draft. Of course, that doesn't mean that every team in the league is enthralled with each of those options, and trades could shake up the proceedings in the last week before the draft.

Here is the current NBA draft order, after the Desmond Bane trade that sent the No. 16 pick from the Orlando Magic to Memphis Grizzlies:

Pick

Team

1

Dallas Mavericks

2

San Antonio Spurs

3

Philadelphia 76ers

4

Charlotte Hornets

5

Utah Jazz

6

Washington Wizards

7

New Orleans Pelicans

8

Brooklyn Nets

9

Toronto Raptors

10

Houston Rockets

11

Portland Trail Blazers

12

Chicago Bulls

13

Atlanta Hawks

14

San Antonio Spurs

15

Oklahoma City Thunder

16

Memphis Grizzlies

17

Minnesota Timberwolves

18

Washington Wizards

19

Brooklyn Nets

20

Miami Heat

21

Utah Jazz

22

Atlanta Hawks

23

Indiana Pacers

24

Oklahoma City Thunder

25

Orlando Magic

26

Brooklyn Nets

27

Brooklyn Nets

28

Boston Celtics

29

Phoenix Suns

30

Los Angeles Clippers

Beyond the first two picks, there isn't much certainty on which teams will remain in their current places, but the targets at the top of the draft are becoming more clear with just over a week until the draft begins.

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

