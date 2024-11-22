Blue Devil Country

Jon Scheyer Shows Duke Basketball Squad How to Torch Nets in Arizona

The third-year Duke basketball head coach hasn't lost his touch from downtown.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Across four seasons as a legendary Duke basketball guard, including a 2009-10 senior campaign that ended with the Blue Devils cutting down nets in April, Jon Scheyer knocked down 38.1 percent of his 780 attempts beyond the arc.

On Thursday, in preparing his No. 12-ranked Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) for their true road contest versus the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2), the 37-year-old Scheyer proved to his players and staff on hand that he's still got it as a high-volume silky sharpshooter.

Albeit of the uncontested variety, Scheyer drained 17 straight catch-and-shoot threes from the corner before gradually sliding out well beyond NBA 3-point range while extending his streak of deep splashes without a miss to 21 overall. Seemingly in an attempt to just show off a bit, the 6-foot-5 Blue Devil put some extra height on his last four makes, and he even banked in one of them.

Check out the accelerated video of Scheyer's impressive 3-point display, courtesy of the Duke basketball social media team:

Following the bout in Arizona's famously hostile McKale Center, Jon Scheyer and his crew will get the Blue Devils ready for their Vegas Showdown opening bout against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

