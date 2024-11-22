Jon Scheyer Shows Duke Basketball Squad How to Torch Nets in Arizona
Across four seasons as a legendary Duke basketball guard, including a 2009-10 senior campaign that ended with the Blue Devils cutting down nets in April, Jon Scheyer knocked down 38.1 percent of his 780 attempts beyond the arc.
On Thursday, in preparing his No. 12-ranked Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) for their true road contest versus the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2), the 37-year-old Scheyer proved to his players and staff on hand that he's still got it as a high-volume silky sharpshooter.
Albeit of the uncontested variety, Scheyer drained 17 straight catch-and-shoot threes from the corner before gradually sliding out well beyond NBA 3-point range while extending his streak of deep splashes without a miss to 21 overall. Seemingly in an attempt to just show off a bit, the 6-foot-5 Blue Devil put some extra height on his last four makes, and he even banked in one of them.
Check out the accelerated video of Scheyer's impressive 3-point display, courtesy of the Duke basketball social media team:
Following the bout in Arizona's famously hostile McKale Center, Jon Scheyer and his crew will get the Blue Devils ready for their Vegas Showdown opening bout against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
