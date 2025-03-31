Jon Scheyer Answers Tired Question About Duke Basketball Star Freshman
As a mere freshman, Duke basketball centerpiece Cooper Flagg has been one of the biggest stories in all of sports. The phenom has helped lead the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record, ACC regular and postseason titles, and now a trip to the Final Four.
ALSO READ: Ex-Blue Devil Center Returns to Transfer Portal
Thanks to NIL opportunities, his dominance has led many to speculate whether the widely projected No. 1 overall draft pick would even consider a return to college to run it back with the Blue Devils. But for the umpteenth time, it seems that his head coach has just outright shut down any possibility of that happening.
During his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday afternoon, Jon Scheyer again suggested that Flagg should be departing Durham for the professional ranks following this season.
“I think he’s got to take the next dream in his life,” Scheyer said when asked whether he's had a conversation with Flagg about potentially returning for a sophomore season, “and be the top pick in the NBA Draft and start his professional career.”
The 37-year-old Scheyer added that he wouldn't even bother having a conversation with his star-studded rookie regarding such a pipe-dream topic.
But fortunately for the Blue Devils, Cooper Flagg remains active with the Duke basketball program for another game or two, as he and the rest of the high-powered squad aim to reach the blueblood's first national championship game in a decade when they face fellow No. 1 seed Houston in the Final Four at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.