Ex-Duke Basketball Center Returns to Transfer Portal
Following the Blue Devils' loss to NC State in last year's Elite Eight, head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program lost seven scholarship talents to the transfer portal.
A few of those players stepped into large roles for their new teams, including Jaylen Blakes at Stanford and Sean Stewart with Ohio State. But a few struggled to make much of an impact.
After just one season with the Clemson Tigers, former Blue Devil big man Christian Reeves has reentered the transfer portal, according to a report from League Ready’s Sam Kayser on Monday evening. He will now look to find his third school for his fourth collegiate season.
The 7-foot-2, 253-pound center spent two years with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, including one redshirt campaign as he battled a foot injury, before taking his talents to Clemson this past season.
In limited minutes across 29 games with the Tigers, the former three-star recruit averaged just 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds as a backup option in the post.
Reeves is the second of those seven departures from Durham last season to reenter the portal this offseason, as former Duke and Virginia forward TJ Power is also looking for a new home.
