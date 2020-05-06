Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on College Choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler is one of Duke’s top targets in the class and the only playmaker coach Mike Krzyzewski has extended a scholarship offer to so far.

Shortly after cutting his list of colleges to five finalists, which includes Duke, Chandler has begun a blog for Sports Illustrated to discuss his college choice and final high school season.

“It was a really tough decision because I had a really strong list of 10 schools, but, at the end of the day, I felt like these five schools were the best options for me,” he wrote. “It made it tougher to cut the list just with all of the quarantining we’re all going through right now. I just felt like it was important to have a smaller list to concentrate on.”

Chandler said that the cut has helped free up some time for him that otherwise would have been spent fielding calls from potential coaches.

“I can definitely feel the difference already,” he said. “It’s a lot easier when you have less texts and phone calls to make.”

Chandler said there wouldn’t be another cut. “I’ll pick my school from this list,” he said. “As far as a timetable, I’m not sure about that. With everything going on in the world we just don’t know what anything will be looking like down the road so I’m just staying open at this point.”

The other big issue he addressed was the long-rumored possibility that he’d go to the same school as Paolo Banchero, a five-star power forward in the class, as a package deal.

“I know that people are talking about me and my guy Paolo being maybe a package deal and teaming up in college too,” he said. “I would love to play with him in college, and if the school that we both feel is right for us happens to be the same school then that’s great. But we have to do what’s best for us first, and maybe that will be the same school. Too early to tell right now.”