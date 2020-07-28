Kinston Hospital Makes Video Thanking Brandon Ingram

Former Duke star and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram donated 982 pairs of Adidas sneakers—one for each employee—to the hospital in his hometown of Kinston, North Carolina.

The gift is the largest donation to frontline workers in the history of the Lenoir UNC Health Care hospital in Kinston. Ingram was born in the hospital and grew up in Kinston before leaving for a year at Duke and then the NBA.

The employees showed their gratitude by making a video for Ingram.

The video begins with a recording of Ingram, saying, “I knew I wanted to do something for my hometown. I wanted to leave a mark before I leave this earth and make a name for myself.”

A message on the screen reads, “Nearly 1000 frontline heroes, nearly 1000 pairs of Adidas shoes. More than 1000 thanks to our hometown all-star, Brandon Ingram.”

The video then shows hospital workers carrying out their duties while wearing the new shoes.

Hospital workers also display basketballs and signs thanking Ingram, including one spelled out with Adidas boxes and another showing up on a digital thermometer readout screen. The CEO of Lenoir Health Care in Kinston shows off his dribbling skills, a shot that generated thunderous cheers from the hospital workers watching the first airing of the video.

Ingram made the donation to help support the frontline workers’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the video concludes with a worker holding an Adidas shoe in one hand, and in the other, a sign reading, “Tough times don’t last. Tough teams do!”