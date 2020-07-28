BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Kinston Hospital Makes Video Thanking Brandon Ingram

ShawnKrest

Former Duke star and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram donated 982 pairs of Adidas sneakers—one for each employee—to the hospital in his hometown of Kinston, North Carolina.

The gift is the largest donation to frontline workers in the history of the Lenoir UNC Health Care hospital in Kinston. Ingram was born in the hospital and grew up in Kinston before leaving for a year at Duke and then the NBA.

The employees showed their gratitude by making a video for Ingram.

The video begins with a recording of Ingram, saying, “I knew I wanted to do something for my hometown. I wanted to leave a mark before I leave this earth and make a name for myself.”

A message on the screen reads, “Nearly 1000 frontline heroes, nearly 1000 pairs of Adidas shoes. More than 1000 thanks to our hometown all-star, Brandon Ingram.”

The video then shows hospital workers carrying out their duties while wearing the new shoes.

Hospital workers also display basketballs and signs thanking Ingram, including one spelled out with Adidas boxes and another showing up on a digital thermometer readout screen. The CEO of Lenoir Health Care in Kinston shows off his dribbling skills, a shot that generated thunderous cheers from the hospital workers watching the first airing of the video.

Ingram made the donation to help support the frontline workers’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the video concludes with a worker holding an Adidas shoe in one hand, and in the other, a sign reading, “Tough times don’t last. Tough teams do!”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Ingram's Shoe Donation Had $85,000 Price Tag

Brandon Ingram's father gave background information on the Duke and New Orleans Pelicans star's shoe donation to employees of his hometown hospital. He initially planned to do a back-to-school backpack donation, but instead spent the $85,000 on frontline workers.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram Gives Adidas Shoes to Every Hospital Worker in Home Town

Former Duke player and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram gave back to his community hospital, donating a pair of Adidas to all 982 hospital employees to thank them for their front-line work fighting the pandemic

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Projected as Second Rounder in 2021 Draft

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph is projected to be a second-round pick in one outlet's mock 2021 NFL Draft. Duke hasn't had a defensive player selected since 2014.

ShawnKrest

Duke Closes Campus to Juniors and Seniors

Duke's fall and winter sports teams are in limbo as the school announced that juniors and seniors will take online classes and are not allowed in campus dining halls, residence halls or social spaces. Athletes can apply for an exception, if they demonstrated special circumstances, which will be reviewed by the school.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

Duke got its 13th commitment in the class of 2021 and its first safety when Arlington (Texas) Martin High three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu chose the Blue Devils over Northwestern, Washington and Utah

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke is scheduled to play two CUSA teams this year--Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the conference all-time.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

One of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its class of 2021 commits is safety-turned-linebacker Cole Bishop. We take a closer look at Bishop.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

We continue looking at the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 with an evaluation of one of the two wide receivers to have committed already: Trent Broadnax of Savannah, Ga's Benedictine Military School

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest