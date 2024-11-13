Kon-Fire in Cameron Leads to Duke Basketball-Friendly Hardware
Duke basketball guard/forward Kon Knueppel is the 2024-25 season's first ACC Rookie of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
ALSO READ: Duke Staff Schedules Another True Road Contest
Judging by the makeup of Jon Scheyer's third Blue Devil roster and the program's penchant for snagging the distinction in recent years, chances are the 6-foot-7, 217-pound Knueppel won't be the only young talent in Durham to earn it this go-round.
Across Duke's dominant home wins over Maine and Army in Cameron Indoor Stadium last week, the 19-year-old from Wisconsin caught fire to the tune of 18.5 points per game on 56.5 percent shooting from the field, including 50.0 percent from three. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Knueppel, who tallied the 86th ACC Rookie of the Week honor for Duke basketball in 187 tries since the 2013-14 season, led the Blue Devils in scoring in both contests.
As things stand, the number of notable mock drafts projecting Kon Knueppel as a one-and-done lottery pick appears to be on the rise.
Meanwhile, Florida State's Jamir Watkins and Miami's Nijel Pack are the co-ACC Player of the Week recipients.
The No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) are now making final preparations for their Champions Classic showdown against No. 19 Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN). They'll then return to Durham to face Wofford at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Upcoming Duke Tests Present Absurd Opportunity
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more on the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad and other Blue Devil news.