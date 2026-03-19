Magic vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19
In this story:
The Charlotte Hornets are back over .500 and looking to make a run at a top-eight seed in the Eastern Conference heading into a huge divisional matchup with the Orlando Magic.
The Magic had a seven-game winning streak snapped earlier this week and have now lost two games in a row, falling to the No. 6 spot in the East. Paolo Banchero and company have played well during the month of March, but will it be enough to avoid the play-in tournament?
Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami are all chasing the Magic in the standings, and the No. 5 through No. 10 seeds in the East are separated by just 4.5 games.
Oddsmakers have set the Hornets as favorites on Thursday as Charlotte (2-1 against Orlando this season) looks to win the season series and potentially a huge tiebreaker.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my game prediction for this Southeast Division showdown.
Magic vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic +5.5 (-115)
- Hornets -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +180
- Hornets: -218
Total
- 225.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Magic record: 38-30
- Hornets record: 35-34
Magic vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Anthony Black – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jonathan Isaac – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- PJ Hall – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
Magic vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-119)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Banchero in this market:
Since the All-Star break, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, turning around what was a frustrating first half of the season.
Banchero has picked up at least 14 rebounds and assists in 10 of his 15 games since the break, and he may be undervalued against a Hornets team that he nearly recorded a triple-double against in their first meeting this season.
With Anthony Black and Franz Wagner still out of the lineup for Orlando, Banchero should remain in a high-usage role on Thursday night.
Magic vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
These teams are No. 4 (Charlotte) and No. 6 (Orlando) in defensive rating over their last 10 games, so I wouldn't be shocked to see a defensive battle on Thursday night.
The Hornets are a bottom-five team in pace this season, so even though they have one of the league’s best offenses, they aren’t playing super high-scoring games.
In fact, the Hornets have the second-best UNDER record 42-27 in the NBA this season, including a 65.6 percent hit rate on the UNDER when they’re at home.
In the first three meetings between these teams, they combined for 221, 225 and 230 points. I think this total is a little high, especially with Orlando down two key rotation pieces in Black and Wagner.
Pick: UNDER 225.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2