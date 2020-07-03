BlueDevilCountry
Kyrie Irving Gets Support From Former NBA Player

ShawnKrest

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving spoke out against the NBA’s plan to return to the floor, expressing concern on a call with dozens of other players that it would take away from efforts to achieve social justice for minorities.

As the NBA continues to move toward a late July return, Irving received support from former NBA player Royce White.

In an open letter to Irving published on SI.com, White said, “The spirit of your intuition is shining through.”

White told Irving, “First and foremost, I want to say thank you for your courage. I’ve watched in admiration as your willingness to challenge the status quo has mounted. I consider you a brother. We are comrades on the periphery, in a world that is overflowing with centrists. You have rightfully questioned the validity and competence of the system, its leadership and its motivation. For that, you have been placed in age-old crosshairs, being attacked from both sides. They want to say you don’t have enough education to lead. They want to say you don’t have a plan. But you are not alone, and for that reason the plan they so callously call for doesn’t have to be yours alone either. The plan is all of ours. The plan comes from the cumulative experience and knowledge of the people and their will to move this society in a better direction. We are behind you and with you.”

In an interview with SI, White said, “I think Kyrie Irving’s intuition is right in this situation.”

White suggested several changes in his letter, then urged of Irving, “You can use your position for this type of opportunity and change.”

Kenny Blakeney Lands Biggest HBCU Recruit in Years in Makur Makur

In a surprising early-morning commitment, five-star 2020 center Makur Makur announced he would play for former Blue Devil Kenny Blakeney at Howard, the biggest recruiting win by an HBCU in decades.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Coach Joanne McCallie Resigns

Duke women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie announced her resignation in a surprise online video. McCallie was scheduled to enter the final year of her contract and chose to step down to end uncertainty surrounding the program.

ShawnKrest

Duke misses on 2021 Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Duke missed out on a top receiver target in the class of 2021 when Ahmari Huggins-Bruce committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards Commits to Georgia Tech over Duke

Duke missed one a key target in the 2021 class when three-star athlete Kaleb Edwards of Dacula, Georgia committed to Georgia Tech over the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers: NBA champ deserves an asterisk

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Becomes Second Blue Devil to Make NBA 2K Cover

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K21's next-generation system games, joining Kyrie Irving as the only former Blue Devils to make the game's cover. He's also the first rookie to earn the honor.

ShawnKrest

Duke's History Vs. the Sun Belt and FBS Independents

Despite playing football for nearly a century, there are still a number of teams Duke hasn't played, and many of them play in the Sun Belt. Here's the Blue Devils' record against the Sun Belt and FBS independents

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Vs. the AAC

Duke will face AAC teams Tulane, Temple and UConn on future schedules. Here's a look at the Blue Devils' long history against teams in the conference.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards to Announce College Choice on July 1

2021 athlete Kaleb Edwards has decided where he wants to go and will announce on July 1. Duke, who is in his top 10, would like to land the three-star safety, and quarterback Chase Brice offered his support online.

ShawnKrest

Duke to Become Last Power Five Team to Return to Campus

Duke announced plans to return to campus starting with the football team on July 12. That makes the Blue Devils the last Power Five team to allow its athletes back on campus, giving some ACC schools a 40-day head start.

ShawnKrest