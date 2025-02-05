New 2025 Rankings Lower Than Industry on Two Duke Basketball Signees
On3 is the latest to update to its 2025 rankings. And while the site places one of third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's four early 2025 signees higher than the talent's standing on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, On3 isn't as high as on two future Blue Devils.
According to the new On3 rankings, Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson stacks up at No. 36 overall, 16 spots lower than his composite position. The composite five-star prospect is just a four-star in the eyes of On3, and he is the only 2025 Blue Devil addition who didn't receive an invite to the McDonald's All American Game.
Columbus High School (Fla.) guard Cayden Boozer is also a mere On3 four-star, ranking No. 28 overall, three below his composite.
Meanwhile, On3 still views Cayden Boozer's twin brother and Duke's highest-ranked pickup, Columbus five-star forward Cameron Boozer, in the same notch as his composite ranking at No. 2 overall among his peers.
As for the other heralded Duke basketball prize in the cycle, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia pops up at No. 16 overall on On3. That's seven notches above his composite ranking.
Of course, it's worth mentioning the lone undecided 2025 Blue Devil target in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament. He now ranks No. 3 on On3 but still sits at No. 4 across 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.
Duke already enjoys the consensus top-ranked collection.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.