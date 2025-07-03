Maliq Brown Amazed By One Duke Basketball Newcomer in Particular
At least in terms of disruptor-boosting physical attributes and defensive instincts, it sounds like Duke basketball senior forward Maliq Brown sees some of his own strengths in the versatile game of Blue Devil freshman wing Dame Sarr.
"I mean, his wingspan, he's got some long arms," Brown noted about the 6-foot-8, 190-pound Sarr on the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast after Blue Devil junior guard Caleb Foster asked the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Virginia native and former ACC season steals leader at Syracuse which new teammate has impressed him the most through Duke's first three weeks of summer workouts.
"Just the feel he has for the game, just being to score, get a stop on defense, or you know, the ball-screen passing, I feel like that is definitely something that is going to help our team."
Sarr, one of four five-star prospects in Jon Scheyer & Co.'s top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball recruiting class, hails from Oderzo in the Italian region of Treviso. The 19-year-old most recently played for FC Barcelona, emerging as a bonafide all-around force before generating even more buzz by posting 17 points and four rebounds for Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit in April.
Not even six weeks have passed since Dame Sarr committed to the Blue Devils.
So, the high praise from the loaded 2025-26 squad's most experienced ACC talent, the 21-year-old Maliq Brown, suggests Sarr's transition to the college scene has been smooth and potential to shine from the get-go is high.
