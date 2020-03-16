BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: '01, '63 Blue Devils Start Their Runs

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

Duke started its run to the 1963 Final Four with an 81-76 win over NYU in College Park, Maryland. The Blue Devils extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 19. They were led by Jeff Mullins, who scored 25. Art Heyman added 22 and 13 rebounds, while Jay Buckley had 10 points and 16 rebounds. NYU was led by a pair of future NBA players as Barry Kramer, then the nation’s leading scorer, scored 34 and Happy Hairston had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The 1980 Blue Devils fell short of the Final Four, losing to Purdue, 68-60 in the Mideast Regional Final in Lexington. Duke had 22 turnovers in the game, and the Blue Devils battled foul trouble, with Gene Banks and Kenny Dennard both fouling out. Mike Gminski had 17 points and nine rebounds. Purdue was led by 26 from Joe Barry Carroll.

The 1986 Blue Devils moved on to the Sweet 16 with an 89-61 win over Old Dominion in Greensboro. Duke forced turnovers on three of ODU’s first four possessions and never looked back. Johnny Dawkins scored 25 and four other Blue Devils reached double figures—Mark Alarie, Jay Bilas, Tommy Amaker and Danny Ferry. ODU’s Kenny Gattison finished with 17.

Duke advanced to the Sweet 16 again in 1998, beating Oklahoma State, 79-73 in Lexington. Roshown McLeod led the way with 22 points. Trajan Langdon had 17 and Chris Carrawell 11. Doug Gottlieb scored seven for OSU.

Duke’s 2001 tournament run got off to a fast start as the top-ranked Blue Devils hammered Monmouth 95-52 in Greensboro. Duke led 62-29 at the half as Jason Williams led the way with a game-high 22 points. Shane Battier scored 21 with 10 rebounds. Nate James scored 15 off the bench.

Second-seeded Duke opened the 2018 NCAA Tournament with an 89-67 win over Iona in Pittsburgh. With Trevon Duval and Wendell Carter Jr. both playing on balky ankles, Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points with seven rebounds and senior Grayson Allen added 16 points.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: '07 Blue Devils Bounced in First Round on Buzzer Beater

Duke saw its streak of nine straight Sweet 16s end when VCU beat the '07 Blue Devils on a buzzer beater. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Blue Devils Slap Floor To Get Coach K's First NCAA Win

In 1985, Duke was reeling as it attempted to keep a lead and give Coach K his first ever NCAA Tournament win. Johnny Dawkins got his teammates to focus in by doing something that would become a program trademark: "Touch the floor." Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '64 Final Four, Gets Knocked out in '96 First Round

On this date in 1964, Duke made its second straight Final Four, behind a big game from Jeff Mullins. 32 years later, with Wojo out and Chris Collins ill, Duke was bounced in the first round. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '87 Duke Survives Injuries to Ferry, Snyder to Face Bob Knight

Quin Snyder only played three minutes and Danny Ferry fought through a hip pointer to play 21 as injury-plagued Duke got past Xavier to the Sweet 16, and a date with Coach K's mentor, Bobby Knight and Indiana. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '91 Duke Survives Scare From NE Louisiana

The future 1991 national champions opened their NCAA run with a rough first half against Northeast Louisiana, trailing by six and spurring Coach K to flip a chalkboard in the locker room at halftime. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

Duke played in March Madness games on the 13th in 1980 and 1998, both at Rupp Arena, including one game against Kentucky on its home floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie worried that the Blue Devils wouldn't be up for an opening-round game against the Delta Devils, and their fears were founded as Duke trailed at the half. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

Coach K released a statement and said he supported the decision to cancel the tournament but had "tremendous empathy" for the student-athletes. He then called for the NCAA to give seniors in spring sports, and perhaps basketball, another year. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Ending on a Win: Putting the End of the Season in Perspective

Duke finished the season with a win, but didn't get to cut down any nets. How rare is that? Once every 92 years rare. Read more

ShawnKrest