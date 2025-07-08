Blue Devil Country

Mother of Duke Basketball Alum Overcomes Fear to Fulfill Promise

Former Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor's signed Cleveland Cavaliers contract wasn't the final inking of his achievement.

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Duke basketball product Tyrese Proctor to a four-year, $8.9 million deal, marking the final step in the second-round draft pick realizing his childhood dream of reaching the NBA.

The completion of Proctor's journey to the league included the assignment of his rookie-year digits, as the 21-year-old Australian will sport jersey No. 24 as a Cavalier after wearing No. 5 across three seasons as a Blue Devil.

Evidently, the jersey number announcement left Melissa Proctor with no choice but to set aside one longtime aversion in order to make good on a deal she made with her son 11 years ago.

"Never thought I'd get a tattoo," she wrote in the following social media post on Monday, showing off the permanent advertisement of her son's professional jersey number on her wrist, "as I'm scared of needles but made a deal with Tyrese when he was 10 years old. Followed through on it last night!"

Later in the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the rookie to town and further introduced him to his new fanbase by posting the following Tyrese Proctor video check-in from the franchise's practice facility:

Proctor, the only Duke basketball scholarship player whose career in Durham spanned the first three seasons of Jon Scheyer's reign, earned a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2022-23 before taking home All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Tournament Second Team honors for the 2024-25 Blue Devils.

Published
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

