Mother of Duke Basketball Alum Overcomes Fear to Fulfill Promise
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Duke basketball product Tyrese Proctor to a four-year, $8.9 million deal, marking the final step in the second-round draft pick realizing his childhood dream of reaching the NBA.
The completion of Proctor's journey to the league included the assignment of his rookie-year digits, as the 21-year-old Australian will sport jersey No. 24 as a Cavalier after wearing No. 5 across three seasons as a Blue Devil.
Evidently, the jersey number announcement left Melissa Proctor with no choice but to set aside one longtime aversion in order to make good on a deal she made with her son 11 years ago.
"Never thought I'd get a tattoo," she wrote in the following social media post on Monday, showing off the permanent advertisement of her son's professional jersey number on her wrist, "as I'm scared of needles but made a deal with Tyrese when he was 10 years old. Followed through on it last night!"
Later in the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the rookie to town and further introduced him to his new fanbase by posting the following Tyrese Proctor video check-in from the franchise's practice facility:
Proctor, the only Duke basketball scholarship player whose career in Durham spanned the first three seasons of Jon Scheyer's reign, earned a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2022-23 before taking home All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Tournament Second Team honors for the 2024-25 Blue Devils.
