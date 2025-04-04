Numbers Talk: Former Duke Basketball Star Deserves More Hype
When Paolo Banchero was a prospect for the 2022 NBA Draft following his prolific one-and-done campaign with the Blue Devils, many Duke basketball supporters were stunned at the notion that he could go any lower than the No. 1 overall pick.
Well, Banchero did become the top selection to the Orlando Magic. And he has excelled in his three-year professional career, winning Rookie of the Year before earning an All-Star appearance and an encouraging playoff berth in his second season.
Now in his third season, the elite NBA Blue Devil has reached a combination of career milestones that only two other players have surpassed before turning 23 years old.
While posting 24 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in Tuesday night’s 116-105 road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the 22-year-old Banchero joined LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the only three in NBA history to record 4,000+ points, 1,300+ rebounds, and 900+ assists at or before that young age.
It’s another prime example of how Banchero's pro career continues to be underrated, especially after missing an extended period of time this season with a torn oblique.
Plus, he followed up that milestone-reaching night with 33 points, 18 boards, and eight dimes in a 109-97 road victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
The Magic, whose starting frontcourt features another Duke basketball talent in Wendell Carter Jr., improved to 38-40, sitting No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings with four games to play in the regular season.
