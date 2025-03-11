Most Overlooked Duke Basketball Snub in ACC Accolades
From bringing the ball up the court for the bulk of Duke basketball possessions when in the game to posting next-level efficiency as a full-throttle playmaker, bucket-finder, and defender, graduate guard Sion James is one of three perfect Blue Devil finds from last year's portal. But he's the only starter.
James, a former four-year Tulane starter who grew into a 6-foot-6, 220-pound star by his senior campaign, has logged double-digit minutes in every Duke game this season.
Plus, the 22-year-old Georgia native, in the starting five since the Dec. 4 home win over now-No. 3 Auburn, has scored every time out while serving as an enforcer on both ends of the floor and without ever fouling out of a contest.
Now fully in sync with freshman sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, junior guard Tyrese Proctor, rookie center Khaman Maluach, and the rest of the now-fully healthy deep rotation, Sion James is averaging 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 turnovers in 24.7 minutes. He's shooting 53.9 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from three, and 80.8 percent at the line.
James earned the ACC All-Defensive Team distinction on Monday.
However, despite his integral floor general role for an historic Duke basketball collection that delivered a 28-3 regular season record and 19-1 ACC mark under their snubbed 37-year-old head coach, Jon Scheyer, James was the lone Blue Devil starter absent from both the three five-player All-ACC teams and 10 Honorable Mentions.
