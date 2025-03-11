Creative Duke Basketball Program Exposes ACC Voting Nonsense
At this point, it's foolish to take the ACC awards seriously. After all, there were actually two voters who didn't view Duke basketball phenom Cooper Flagg, the frontrunner for national player of the year honors, as the mere ACC Rookie of the Year.
Flagg was snubbed for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. And the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC), fresh off the most dominant ACC regular season campaign this century, have only one player (Flagg, the ACC Player of the Year) on the All-ACC First Team.
Plus, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, now 82-21 overall at the helm and two straight wins shy of an 80.0 career winning percentage, is not ACC Coach of the Year. Evidently, the fact that top recruits yearn to play for him has now rendered that award all but impossible for the Blue Devils.
As the program's social media team pointed out in the following post, Scheyer's predecessor, five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, didn't win the award across his final 22 seasons despite adding three more national titles, 10 more ACC Tournament titles, five more ACC regular season titles, and 11 more 30-win campaigns.
Scheyer's 2024-25 Blue Devils became the first to ever record 10 ACC wins by more than 25 points. Their +434 point differential in conference play is the nation's highest such mark in 70 years.
Duke led the ACC in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin, field goal percentage, field goal percentage defense, 3-point percentage, 3-point makes, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, rebounding margin, assists, assists/turnover ratio, TV ratings, brilliant moments, and so much more.
