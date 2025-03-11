Mother of Duke Basketball Rookie Bookmarks Naysayers
Months ago, Kelly Flagg and Chari Nordgaard Knueppel cemented their places in 2024-25 Duke basketball lore for their ardent support of Jon Scheyer's now-No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC).
RELATED: Coolheaded Blue Devil Guard Thanks Tar Heel Student Section
As former decorated players themselves, the two Blue Devil phenoms' mothers are keen, competitive observers. But to the delight of Duke fans and ESPN, each has turned up the dial of late, both at games and on social media.
Roughly 24 hours after going viral late in Duke's Saturday night win at archrival UNC, Cooper Flagg's mom called out Smith Center patrons for "classless" behavior.
And late Monday night, Kon Knueppel's mom addressed the voters who left her remarkably advanced 19-year-old off the All-ACC First Team, not to mention all the doubters who predicted he'd see minimal playing time in Durham.
She posted the following message, reacting to the program's recognition of her son's All-ACC Second Team nod and ACC All-Rookie Team selection (alongside Flagg and Blue Devil center Khaman Maluach) earlier in the day:
"Guess who has been snubbed before [McDonald's All American Game], doesn't care about personal accolades, went to Duke to compete against the best every day in practice (when many said he'd ride the bench and transfer after year one...I have the bookmarks), with one goal-National Champion. #1 team today."
Entering the Duke basketball squad's ACC Tournament journey in Charlotte's Spectrum Center this week, Knueppel is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. The five-star talent out of Wisconsin Lutheran High School is shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 39.9 percent beyond the arc, and 91.4 percent at the foul line.
Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, and Khaman Maluach, the freshman starters alongside junior guard Tyrese Proctor and graduate guard Sion James, are the only three 2024-25 Blue Devils who played and started every regular season outing.
ALSO READ: Creative Duke Account Exposes Some ACC Voting Nonsense
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.