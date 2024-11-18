Blue Devil Country

Utah Detects 'Pow' in Rookie Duke Basketball Product

Poster dunks and impressive drives have the Jazz taking note of former Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski.

Former Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski
Former Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Kyle Filipowski, who came off the board No. 32 overall to the Utah Jazz at the 2024 NBA Draft following his Duke basketball sophomore campaign, drew his sixth starting nod of the season in the squad's 116-105 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The outing marked the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man's fifth double-digit scoring effort as a rookie and his fourth over Utah's past five games.

He finished with 13 points and four rebounds across his 24 minutes of action against the Clippers, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 at the charity stripe.

In a 121-117 loss at the Sacramento Kings the previous night, Kyle Filipowski delivered one of his top NBA highlights thus far via a powerful slam over the 7-foot, 250-pound Alex Len. That play earned recognition the Utah Jazz social media team, noting the fitting "POW" in the 21-year-old's last name:

Through 12 appearances for the Jazz (3-10), Filipowski is now averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and only 0.9 turnovers per contest.

The New York native, a two-time All-ACC selection as the Duke basketball program's leading scorer and rebounder in each of his seasons in Durham, is shooting 55.2 percent from the field but only 33.3 percent from deep and 48.0 percent at the foul line.

