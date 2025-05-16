Prediction Swing in High-Profile Late Duke Basketball Roster Pursuit
Rare letdowns in Duke basketball roster construction late in a cycle often to lead to some other program coming up empty for a player of about the same caliber. Time and again this decade, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have proven their penchant for pivoting on a dime to find potentially even a better fit.
This year, the Blue Devils may pull off an impressive late bounceback performance in the form of answering stock-surging guard Cedric Coward's looming NBA decision by zooming past fellow blueblood Kansas in the homestretch of the chase for intriguing international wing Dame Sarr.
As of Thursday's trio of new Sarr-to-Duke Crystal Ball forecasts following the deletion of 247Sports chief insider Travis Branham's Kansas pick earlier this week, the Blue Devils are suddenly the outright favorite to land the coveted 18-year-old. And of course, the perceived momentum swing couldn't have come at a better time in this late stage of the 2025-26 roster-building process.
Duke basketball already enjoys a promising collection, including at least eight rotation talents.
But Scheyer's fourth roster could use another high-ceiling wing. And that fits the description of the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Dame Sarr.
Aided by his long-limbed athleticism, the Italian-Senegalese phenom has already put his elite versatility to the test versus seasoned professionals. He emerged as a force off the bench for FC Barcelona before soaring at last month's Nike Hoops Summit.
