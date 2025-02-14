Projected Duke Basketball Lottery Pick Learns From Recent Foul Trouble
The scale of Khaman Maluach's development late in the 7-foot-2, 250-pounder's Duke basketball rookie campaign may well determine the ultimate fate of Jon Scheyer's No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC), fresh off Wednesday night's 78-57 home win over Cal.
Of course, one integral component to Maluach's growth as a full-time starter with a 7-foot-5 wingspan alongside Cooper Flagg & Co. is the assurance that foul trouble won't keep him off the floor late in March Madness contests down the road.
In that respect, not to mention the double-double that came as a result, Maluach's performance against the Golden Bears was highly encouraging. The South Sudan native, who fouled out in Duke's streak-snapping 77-71 loss at Clemson on Saturday night, recorded only one back in Durham.
"I thought Khaman was terrific today," Scheyer said following the bounceback victory, noting some of the highlights in the 18-year-old's all-around impressive stat line, which included 10 points, 12 rebounds, one block, and only one turnover in his 22 minutes on the floor.
"Seven offensive rebounds. Double-double. He's so unselfish. He has three assists. And to be 7-foot-2, to play with that big of a motor, and then still be a great decision maker and play hard, where you get 12 rebounds, [I'm] really proud of him with what he did."
What he did, centered on his leap when it comes to impacting momentum without racking up unnecessary fouls in the process, equated to his fourth double-double, boosting his season averages — a durable starter in all 24 games to date — to 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.
"I've worked on that," Maluach explained in the locker room after avoiding fouls effectively versus Cal, "learning from the last game and not picking up silly fouls or fouls early in the first half or beginning of the second half. I watch film, and I learn from that. And that's what I did today."
Duke basketball next hosts the Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).
