One Prospect to Monitor in Duke Basketball Transfer Pursuits

The Duke basketball staff continues to look like a legit contender for former Washington State star Cedric Coward.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Duke basketball has neither landed nor lost a player via the transfer portal this cycle. But one would think that'll eventually change, as fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils seemingly have a few spots left to fill on next season's roster.

Perhaps former Washington State and Eastern Washington standout guard/forward Cedric Coward will eventually give the Blue Devils a significant piece of 2025 portal news.

Judging by some chatter among several national insiders, paired with the fact that the 6-foot-6, 190-pound Coward included the Duke basketball program among the top five he recently announced in his latest recruitment as a transfer, the Blue Devils sure appear to be squarely in the mix for his services.

"The two right now for Cedric Coward is Alabama and Duke," The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman said on Monday.

While looking for his next landing spot following one season at Washington State, two at Eastern Washington, and a freshman campaign at Division III Willamette, Coward is also testing the NBA Draft waters.

Last season, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks across six outings for the Cougars before seeing his campaign end due to a rotator cuff injury, resulting in a redshirt and one more year of eligibility.

Cedric Coward, who will turn 22 years old roughly two months before the 2025-26 season tips off, has shot 59.5 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three, and 83.2 percent at the charity stripe for his career at the Division I level.

