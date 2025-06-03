Blue Devil Country

Recent Duke Basketball Offer Recipient Earns Another Star

Christian Collins' high ceiling has him near the center of the 2026 Duke basketball recruiting radar.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Duke basketball target since late April, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) rising senior Christian Collins is one of the highest-profile preps in the 2026 cycle. But just a year ago, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward was unranked and unrated across most major recruiting sites.

ALSO READ: Duke Squad Suddenly Plummets in Projected Top 25

He now checks in at No. 3 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. And over at On3 this week, Collins became only the third 2026 prospect to receive a fifth star by his name.

"It was clear from our first viewing that Collins possesses a unique blend of size, length, athletic fluidity, and skill," On3's Jamie Shaw noted in explaining Collins' five-star worthiness. "Listed at 6-foot-8, Collins is a wing. He can create an offensive advantage off the bounce, and he has a smooth and consistent shooting stroke with range well beyond the three-point arc.

"Collins is still learning how to be an alpha player, finding consistency in putting the defense at a disadvantage. But that will come, as being a top prospect is still new to him..."

Christian Collins is a St. John Bosco teammate to one of the earliest 2026 Duke basketball targets in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., who still sits No. 2 overall among his peers below five-star forward Tyran Stokes.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball