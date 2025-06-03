Recent Duke Basketball Offer Recipient Earns Another Star
A Duke basketball target since late April, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) rising senior Christian Collins is one of the highest-profile preps in the 2026 cycle. But just a year ago, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward was unranked and unrated across most major recruiting sites.
He now checks in at No. 3 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. And over at On3 this week, Collins became only the third 2026 prospect to receive a fifth star by his name.
"It was clear from our first viewing that Collins possesses a unique blend of size, length, athletic fluidity, and skill," On3's Jamie Shaw noted in explaining Collins' five-star worthiness. "Listed at 6-foot-8, Collins is a wing. He can create an offensive advantage off the bounce, and he has a smooth and consistent shooting stroke with range well beyond the three-point arc.
"Collins is still learning how to be an alpha player, finding consistency in putting the defense at a disadvantage. But that will come, as being a top prospect is still new to him..."
Christian Collins is a St. John Bosco teammate to one of the earliest 2026 Duke basketball targets in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., who still sits No. 2 overall among his peers below five-star forward Tyran Stokes.
