Top Reclass Candidate Schedules Duke Basketball Official Visit
Six scholarship players from the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad have committed to being on the 2025-26 roster in Durham, although one of them, rising sophomore Isaiah Evans, remains an early NBA Draft entrant. And the Blue Devils are set to welcome three five-star freshmen this summer, along with one transfer addition.
ALSO READ: Duke Steering Clear of Cupcakes for Season Opener
Still, there are a few spots left to fill in Jon Scheyer & Co.'s roster construction.
One of those spots could go to Brewster Academy (N.H.) power forward Sebastian Wilkins, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star who currently ranks No. 28 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite but hasn't ruled out a late reclassification to 2025.
Evidently, there's significant mutual interest between the Blue Devils and Wilkins. After all, he landed an offer from Scheyer and his staff roughly two weeks ago. Moreover, he's now set to check out the Duke basketball program on an official visit beginning on Monday, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed on Saturday afternoon.
The Maryland basketball coaches are also in full-on pursuit of Sebastian Wilkins. In addition to the Terrapins, he's visited Texas A&M.
"Wilkins has a great frame at 6-8 and has a versatile offensive repertoire," League Ready's Sam Kayser wrote on Saturday. "Can rebound both ends and guards multiple positions on defense."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.