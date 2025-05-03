Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Steering Clear of Cupcakes for Season Opener

The Duke basketball program is reportedly working out the details to play an SEC squad in Charlotte.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball center Patrick Ngongba II
Duke basketball center Patrick Ngongba II / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rosters aren't fully constructed yet. Even so, there's no denying that the 2025-26 Duke basketball non-conference slate is shaping up to be rather daunting.

On Friday, national college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that "Duke and Texas are finalizing an agreement to meet on Nov. 4 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte." The matchup would be the season opener for both programs.

Later in November, the 2025-26 Blue Devils will face Kansas as part of the annual Champions Classic, this time in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18, before squaring off against Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic in Chicago's United Center on Nov. 27.

Plus, the reloaded Duke basketball collection, Jon Scheyer's fourth team, is set to battle Michigan State in a true road game in December and will likely play another ranked squad as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. That's not to mention a true road test against Army on Nov. 11.

And the Blue Devils will wrap up their non-conference slate with a big-time February showdown against Michigan in Washington, D.C.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball schedule news.

Matt Giles
