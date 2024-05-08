Duke Basketball Schedule Update: Patriots to Visit Blue Devils
Duke basketball, entering Year 3 of the Jon Scheyer era, is set to welcome George Mason to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 17, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Devils are 3-0 in their all-time series against the Patriots, with the most recent meeting coming in December 2006, a 69-53 Duke win. All three matchups have taken place in Durham.
Last season, in the first year with Tony Skinn at the helm in Fairfax, Va., George Mason finished 20-12 overall and tied for seventh in the Atlantic 10 standings with a 9-9 record in conference play.
Meanwhile, Duke is coming off its second straight 27-9 campaign to begin Scheyer's tenure as head coach. However, the Blue Devils improved in terms of NCAA Tournament success, reaching the Elite Eight after falling in the Round of 32 last year.
For now, there are six reported opponents on the 2024-25 Duke basketball non-conference slate. And there are five more to go, as the 2024-25 Blue Devils' 31-game regular season schedule will include 11 non-conference battles.
Here's what is known thus far:
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic in Atlanta
- Nov. 21 at Arizona
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason
- Unknown date vs. Illinois in Madison Square Garden
- Unknown date vs. Kansas in Las Vegas
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball schedule news.