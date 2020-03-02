BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke looks to regain its mojo from earlier in the season with a home game against the team that started it all—when it comes to the Blue Devils’ late-season slide.

Duke was on a roll, winners of seven straight, and looking to take the ACC regular season title when the Blue Devils hit a buzz saw 12 days ago on a trip to NC State. The Wolfpack dominated Duke, winning 88-66.

The Blue Devils thought they righted the ship the following game, beating Virginia Tech at home, but last week saw Duke lose back-to-back road games, a double-overtime shocker at Wake Forest and a last-second loss at Virginia.

First place seems out of reach, and the Blue Devils are left to try to salvage an NCAA two seed and a first-weekend trip to nearby Greensboro. Wins in the final two regular season games this week, followed by a solid showing in the ACC Tournament would go a long way.

State looks to add another high-profile win to its NCAA resume. The Pack are 18-11, 9-9 in the ACC and in a logjam of five teams tied for fifth. Not all of them are getting bids, so the Wolfpack needs to emerge from the crowd.

Duke will look to solve Markell Johnson, the State point guard who hit 5-of-6 from three on his way to 28 points in the first meeting. Devon Daniels also had a career scoring high against Duke in the game, and DJ Funderburk outplayed Vernon Carey inside.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

ShawnKrest

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

ShawnKrest