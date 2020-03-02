NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to regain its mojo from earlier in the season with a home game against the team that started it all—when it comes to the Blue Devils’ late-season slide.

Duke was on a roll, winners of seven straight, and looking to take the ACC regular season title when the Blue Devils hit a buzz saw 12 days ago on a trip to NC State. The Wolfpack dominated Duke, winning 88-66.

The Blue Devils thought they righted the ship the following game, beating Virginia Tech at home, but last week saw Duke lose back-to-back road games, a double-overtime shocker at Wake Forest and a last-second loss at Virginia.

First place seems out of reach, and the Blue Devils are left to try to salvage an NCAA two seed and a first-weekend trip to nearby Greensboro. Wins in the final two regular season games this week, followed by a solid showing in the ACC Tournament would go a long way.

State looks to add another high-profile win to its NCAA resume. The Pack are 18-11, 9-9 in the ACC and in a logjam of five teams tied for fifth. Not all of them are getting bids, so the Wolfpack needs to emerge from the crowd.

Duke will look to solve Markell Johnson, the State point guard who hit 5-of-6 from three on his way to 28 points in the first meeting. Devon Daniels also had a career scoring high against Duke in the game, and DJ Funderburk outplayed Vernon Carey inside.