Still No First-Place Votes for Duke Basketball Squad

Duke basketball ranks No. 2 for the second straight week.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jon Scheyer and his third Duke basketball squad, featuring the ACC Player of the Year frontrunner in freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, enjoy the nation's longest winning streak at 13 games as they gear up to host the NC State Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

Now, for the second week in a row, the Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC) check in at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll and with zero first-place votes by their name. Once again, all 62 first-place votes belong to the Auburn Tigers (18-1, 6-0 SEC), whose only loss this season was at the hands of Duke, 84-78, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, only one other ACC program is in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) jumped four spots this week to No. 21.

The Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) are the only ACC program among the 16 unranked teams receiving votes this go-round.

If the Blue Devils defeat the Wolfpack in Durham, they will match the 2014-15 Duke basketball national champion's 14-game winning streak, the program's longest since the 2012-13 squad won their first 15 contests.

Last week, Duke played only one game, a 63-56 road victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-5, 7-2 ACC).

