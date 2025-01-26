Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Duke Basketball Signee Nik Khamenia Takes Down Top 2026 Prep

The future Duke basketball forward boasts a 22-1 record as a senior while leading his top-five team.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting signee Nik Khamenia
Duke basketball recruiting signee Nik Khamenia / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Duke basketball recruiting prize Nik Khamenia and his Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) Wolverines are eyeing a third straight state championship while ranking No. 5 nationally, according to the latest High School On SI Power 25. Now, they might be in line for a ranking bump after improving to 22-1 via Friday's 73-63 road victory over the No. 17-ranked Notre Dame High School (Calif.) Knights.

Khamenia tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in the contest, eight fewer points than the Knights enjoyed from their five-star forward and top-ranked 2026 prospect, Tyran Stokes. Again, though, it was Khamenia and his squad who prevailed in the win column.

"His makeup is just that he's about the team," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer explained about Nik Khamenia during a one-on-one chat with Duke Blue Devils On SI earlier this month. "He has all the attributes of what you would want from a guy that can be in a position to have his voice be heard and to speak up and be vocal."

Scheyer and his Blue Devils have the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting haul after snagging four five-star signatures during the early signing period in November.

All four, including Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson plus the twins who shine for the No. 1-ranked Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, have a shot to become McDonald's All American Game selections on Monday.

