Surging Duke Basketball Veteran Explains Next-Level Sizzle From Deep

Duke basketball junior guard Tyrese Proctor tied his season high with 23 points on Saturday. And the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) tallied Jon Scheyer's second-largest ACC victory as a head coach by overpowering the visiting Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 8-7 ACC), 106-70, in Durham.

Proctor, now averaging 19.4 points across the past five outings and shooting 18-for-37 from downtown, posted a 5-for-8 clip beyond the arc against Stanford, part of a torching 14-for-29 Blue Devil effort in the 3-point department.

Afterward, the 6-foot-6 Australian explained in the locker room why the "shots are falling" with so much intensity these days:

"We're just playing free. We've got so many shooters on the court. If you help on [Cooper Flagg] or help on [Kon Knueppel] on their drives, everyone's loaded up, ready for the ball.

"I think we've got a good rhythm right now, and we're starting to feel like we're playing with each other a lot better. Everyone knows the few things that everyone can do to a high level, so it's just repping those and putting guys in situations where they can succeed in that.

"I'm just having fun out there. I'm not overthinking. I'm playing confident. And shots are falling."

Tyrese Proctor and the Blue Devils next face a road clash against the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

