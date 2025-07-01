Three Duke Basketball One-And-Dones Appear in Projected Magic Rotation
Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero have been teammates ever since the Orlando Magic drafted the latter No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft. Now, that pair of Duke basketball products, each a full-time starter in the frontcourt, is set to play alongside a third Orlando Blue Devil in 2015 national champion and one-and-done guard Tyus Jones.
ALSO READ: Hornets Secure Yet Another NBA Blue Devil in Mason Plumlee
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Jones, a free agent this summer following stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns, has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Magic.
As NBA expert Evan Sidery noted in the following social media post, Jones is likely to be one of the first backcourt talents off the bench for the Magic next season, helping to solidify Orlando as a "strong East contender."
Last season, Jones' lone campaign in Phoenix, the 29-year-old Minnesota native appeared in 81 regular season games. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and only 1.1 turnovers per outing, leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio for a sixth straight year.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.